$1.5 million worth of marijuana seized after traffic stop near Bridge Fire in Pinon Hills

Authorities discovered and seized about $1.5 million in marijuana after conducting a traffic stop near the Bridge Fire in Pinon Hills.

Authorities discovered and seized about $1.5 million in marijuana after conducting a traffic stop near the Bridge Fire in Pinon Hills.

Authorities discovered and seized about $1.5 million in marijuana after conducting a traffic stop near the Bridge Fire in Pinon Hills.

Authorities discovered and seized about $1.5 million in marijuana after conducting a traffic stop near the Bridge Fire in Pinon Hills.

PINON HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities discovered and seized about $1.5 million in marijuana after conducting a traffic stop near the Bridge Fire in Pinon Hills.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies say they were conducting security patrols in an evacuated area Friday night when they noticed a Chevy Suburban towing a trailer with no tail lights and flat tires near Hollister Road.

Afthe driver pulled over, deputies noticed a strong cannabis odor and found about 500 marijuana plants inside the trailer.

The county's Marijuana Enforcement Team was called to investigate, and authorities eventually served a search warrant at a nearby home. That's where they found an indoor grow operation with over 700 more plants and 1,300 pounds of processed marijuana.

The sheriff's department estimates the street value at around $1.5 million.

Michael Marquez, 33, of Pinon Hills, and Asa Williams of Arizona, were arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center.