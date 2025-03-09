18-year-old shot to death during attempted robbery in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An 18-year-old man is dead after four other men tried to rob him in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The incident happened Saturday at the intersection of Florence and Western avenues near the Burger Palace.

The four suspects approached the victim and demanded his property, but he refused to give it to them, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. That's when one of the suspects shot him.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The suspects got away in a car. A description of the vehicle was not available.

Police said the incident doesn't appear to be gang-related.