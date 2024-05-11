The dramatic video showed hundreds of teens and young adults running around the outdoor mall.

18-year-old woman charged in wild fight caught on video at The Pike Outlets in Long Beach

Video showed hundreds of teens and young adults running around the outdoor mall, with a large fight occurring as they moved around.

Video showed hundreds of teens and young adults running around the outdoor mall, with a large fight occurring as they moved around.

Video showed hundreds of teens and young adults running around the outdoor mall, with a large fight occurring as they moved around.

Video showed hundreds of teens and young adults running around the outdoor mall, with a large fight occurring as they moved around.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An 18-year-old woman is facing several charges in connection with a wild fight that was caught on video at The Pike Outlets in Long Beach nearly two months ago.

According to Long Beach City Prosecutor's Office, Passion Monnay Mason of Compton was charged with battery, resisting arrest, and challenging a person to fight in a public place - all misdemeanor charges.

The fight broke out on a busy Saturday afternoon in March.

NOTE: The video above is the original report on this incident from March 16, 2024.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News at the time showed hundreds of teens and young adults running around the outdoor mall, with the fight occurring as they moved around. You can see the woman and a girl lunging at each other, repeatedly throwing punches.

Video showed hundreds of teens and young adults running around the outdoor mall, with a large fight occurring as they moved around.

The day of the fight, witnesses told ABC7 they knew a "meet-up" was going to happen that day based on various social media posts.

One young boy told ABC7 the post said to come to The Pike Outlets and "fight, go stupid, get kicked out until it closes."

Due to the size of the crowd, multiple patrol cruisers and dozens of officers were on the property that day to safely clear the area. Officials said those officers were prepared when the fight began and were able to break it up in less than 20 seconds.

Mason is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, May 16. The other person involved in the fight is a juvenile so further details were not released.

The City Prosecutor's office said officials have met with police to discuss the possibility of criminal charges against parents who allow their children to attend "meet-up" events at The Pike Outlets and other locations in downtown Long Beach.