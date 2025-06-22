19 cats rescued from squalor in stolen U-Haul truck in Monrovia; Pasadena Humane waives fees

PASADENA, Calif. (CNS) -- Nineteen adult cats were discovered Friday living in filthy conditions inside a stolen U-Haul truck in Monrovia, prompting Pasadena Humane to waive adoption fees for all cats and kittens through Sunday to help make space for the rescued animals.

Monrovia police responding to a call Friday about the stolen vehicle towed the truck and discovered the cats inside, surrounded by feces, maggots and other debris, according to Pasadena Humane officials.

Animal Control Officers and veterinary staff were called to assess the animals and transport them to the shelter.

"It's crucial for people to reach out before a situation gets out of control, as early intervention is key to preventing future crises," Chris Ramon, CEO of Pasadena Humane, said in a statement.

"We hope that by waiving adoption fees, we can find loving homes for our current adoptable cat population and make room for those who need our care."

The case remained under investigation as Pasadena Humane worked to ensure the cats' recovery and well-being.

With kennel space filling up, Pasadena Humane waived adoption fees for all cats and kittens through Sunday. To help cover the cost of medical care and recovery for the rescued cats, donations can be made at pasadenahumane.org/19cats.

Those interested in adopting can visit pasadenahumane.org or call 626- 792-7151.