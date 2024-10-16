19-year-old accused of killing his father, identified as prominent photojournalist, near Mount Baldy

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murdering his 60-year-old father, prominent photojournalist Christian Paul Lowe, near Mount Baldy.

WEST COVINA, Calif. (CNS) -- A 19-year-old man is set to be arraigned in a West Covina courtroom Wednesday on a murder charge in the death near Mount Baldy of his 60-year-old father -- who was identified in a media report as a prominent photojournalist.

Emir Abadzic Lowe was charged Tuesday with one court of murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner as Christian Paul Lowe.

The Los Angeles Times cited posts on social media identifying Christian Paul Lowe as a renowned photojournalist.

"It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of our dear friend and colleague Paul Lowe, whose brilliant life was cut short in Los Angeles, California on Saturday," VII Photo Agency wrote in an Instagram post. "Paul was a courageous and beloved comrade, and a deeply devoted father and husband. The loss is shocking and overwhelming, and our hearts go out to his wife and family."

The attack was reported at 3:28 p.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies found a man suffering from trauma to his upper body when they arrived at the site on Mount Baldy Road near Stoddard Canyon Falls, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said a man was seen driving away from the scene who was subsequently involved in a solo traffic accident a few miles away. He was detained pending further investigation, and investigators later said the suspect was the victim's son, who was identified as Emir Abadzic Lowe.

"Based on evidence at the scene, coupled with statements made by the son and witnesses, the son was arrested and booked for murder at the San Dimas Station," the sheriff's department said.

The younger Lowe remains behind bars in lieu of $2 million bail, according to jail records.

Anyone with additional information about the case was encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org.