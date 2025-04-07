19-year-old girl among victims in deadly Santa Ana crash, family says

Arely Robles was killed when a car slammed into a tree. Her sister was injured and remains hospitalized in grave condition.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Family and friends are honoring the young lives lost in a violent crash over the weekend in Santa Ana.

The high-speed collision was reported Saturday at 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Segerstrom Avenue and Griset Place.

Police said a driver slammed into a tree, killing four people and injuring two others.

Five females and one male, all residents of Santa Ana, were in the car at the time of the crash. Four were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to a hospital, police said.

Arely Robles, 19, was one of the four people killed, according to her father, Ignacio Robles, who stopped by a makeshift memorial at the crash site on Monday.

GoFundMe | Jasmin Robles

Her sister, Arlene Robles, was rushed to the hospital along with one more person. She's reportedly in grave condition.

"They weren't drunk or on drugs," said the father. "It was an accident and that was it."

The father described Arely as quiet and "very calm." Meantime, a GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for the family.

The Santa Ana Unified School District issued a statement Monday, confirming some of the victims are students at Valley High School and Carr Intermediate School.

"Our entire SAUSD community is devastated by this unimaginable loss," read the statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, and our thoughts remain with the two individuals who are recovering. We are working closely with local law enforcement as they continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. In the meantime, our focus remains on supporting the students, staff, and families affected by this tragedy."

The district said crisis counselors and mental health professionals will be made available at both schools.

The incident remains under investigation.