19-year-old fatally shot by police in Fullerton after allegedly threatening father with knife

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A 19-year-old was shot and killed by police in Fullerton after allegedly threatening his father with a knife, authorities said.

The incident unfolded just before midnight in the 700 block of W. Orangethorpe Avenue.

Police said the brother of the the suspect called 911, saying his brother had swung a knife at his father.

Officers arrived on scene and found the suspect outside the home on the sidewalk.

"The male was given several commands by officers, however, was uncooperative with the commands given to him," said police in a statement.

At one point, the suspect abruptly lifted his shirt and removed what appeared to be a handgun from his waistband, police said.

That's when officers opened fire. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

A pellet gun resembling a Smith & Wesson handgun was found at the scene, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office is conducting an independent investigation into the actions of the officers. Meanwhile, Fullerton Police Crimes Against Persons Detectives will be investigating potential criminal acts by the suspect.

Police said they'll be releasing all relevant videos, recordings, and images of this incident within 45 days, per state law.

Based on the initial 911 call, investigators believe there may be other witnesses. Anyone with information is urged to contact Fullerton PD Detective N. Valdes at 714-738-6754. If you want to submit an anonymous tip, you can call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or can visit their website at www.p3tips.com/913.