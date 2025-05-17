19-year-old victim's family questions why DUI suspect was released on bail after fatal Colton crash

A victim's family is questioning why a DUI suspect was released on bail after the crash that killed the 19-year-old man in Colton.

COLTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Larenz Lamaar Fondren was two weeks away from graduating as a licensed vocational nurse, a dream shaped by a lifetime of battling sickle cell anemia.

The 19-year-old planned on pursuing a career as a registered nurse.

"He liked the passion and the care that his nurses showed him. So, it just powered him to go ahead and do it himself," said his stepsister, Ebony Moore.

On Friday, May 2nd, a split-second decision and years of reckless behavior took the life of Fondren.

A home security camera capture his final moments as he crossed Washington Street in Colton as a car sped toward him. Colton police say Antonio Dominguez Medrano was behind the wheel, driving under the influence and without a license. Medrano was arrested but posted $100,000 bail less than two days later.

"We want justice for Larenz. We want justice. We just want justice," said the victim's father, Wayne Fondren.

The former valedictorian and high school athlete was wrapping up required clinical hours at a rehabilitation center in Colton when he was killed.

Court records show the Medrano has a criminal history, including felony evading with disregard for public safety and multiple infractions for unsafe speed.

Just moments before the crash, another driver captured this video of Medrano weaving recklessly through traffic.

"I just don't understand the guy killed my son Friday and get out Sunday morning. The detectives told me we are building up evidence. What evidence do you need," said his father.

For residents of the apartment complex where a memorial now stands for Fondren, the tragedy comes as no surprise.

"We've seen him flying down this street a lot of times. We just knew something was bound to happen," said Dionna McGoothen.

Eyewitness News reached out to Colton Police Department which said their investigators are still in the process of collecting information through search warrants to build the case before turning it over to the district attorney.

As the wheels of justice continue to turn, Fondren's family is preparing to say goodbye. On May 17th, funeral service will be held at Cathedral Praise at 11a.m. in San Bernardino.