2 arrested in Van Nuys after federal agents target alleged human smuggling hub

Two people were arrested in Van Nuys when federal authorities targeted an alleged human smuggling hub "tied to national security threats."

Two people were arrested in Van Nuys when federal authorities targeted an alleged human smuggling hub "tied to national security threats."

Two people were arrested in Van Nuys when federal authorities targeted an alleged human smuggling hub "tied to national security threats."

Two people were arrested in Van Nuys when federal authorities targeted an alleged human smuggling hub "tied to national security threats."

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were arrested in Van Nuys Friday afternoon when federal authorities executed a search warrant targeting an alleged human smuggling hub "tied to national security threats," according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

AIR7 was over the scene near Woodley Avenue and Saticoy Street and captured agents outside a home.

"Two individuals were arrested during the operation, which was led by CBP's Special Response Team with support from Border Patrol tactical units and Air and Marine Operations," CBP posted on X around 4:30 p.m.

The social media post was accompanied with video of agents leading a handcuffed man into a vehicle.

Seven other Iranian nationals were taken into custody earlier this week at the same address, including people on the FBI Terror Watchlist and associates of an Iranian human trafficking network, according to CBP.

The agency says the smuggling network has trafficked people from adversarial regimes, including Iran, posing direct risk to U.S. national security.

CBP said the agency "is taking aggressive action to shut down smuggling networks and remove national security threats before they can do harm."

The arrests comes less than a week after the U.S. bombed Iran's nuclear sites.