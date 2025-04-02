2 teens critically injured in scooter collision involving Tesla in Orange

ORANGE, Calif. (CNS) -- Two teenage boys on an electric scooter were critically injured Tuesday when they were struck by a Tesla car in Orange.

The collision happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Hewes Street at Via Lardo Avenue, Orange police Lt. Phil McMullin said.

The boys, who were not wearing helmets, were southbound in the northbound lanes when they collided with a northbound Tesla, McMullin said. They were taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition and were expected to survive, McMullin said.

The Tesla driver was not impaired and remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities, McMullin said.

