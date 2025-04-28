2 dead after fiery crash involving Tesla in Claremont

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Claremont are investigating a fiery crash involving a Tesla that left two people dead overnight.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Monday at Mills Avenue and 6th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Details about what led up to the crash were limited, but the car erupted in flames after the collision.

The driver of the car was declared dead first, and the passenger was found once the flames were extinguished, authorities said. Neither of them have been identified.

A hazardous materials team was called in to clean up the crash site.