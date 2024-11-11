2 injured in shooting outside sports bar in West Covina

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- West Covina police are looking for the gunman who shot and injured two people outside a sports bar over the weekend.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday during an altercation outside Tina's Tavern sports bar on Glendora Avenue. Officers found the two victims when they arrived at the scene.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Additional details about the gunman or the altercation that led up to the shooting were not available.