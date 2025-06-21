2 juveniles arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at CHP officers during DTLA protest

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California Highway Patrol says it arrested two juveniles for allegedly throwing rocks and hitting a CHP officer in the head during an anti-ICE protest in downtown Los Angeles on June 8.

CHP shared a video that it says shows a rock hitting the CHP officer in the head, dislodging his helmet and gas mask. It happened while officers were attempting to clear protesters from the 101 Freeway. The juvenile suspects allegedly threw the rocks from an overpass.

CHP says the two juveniles were arrested on Thursday night for the crime, which happened nearly two weeks ago. One was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer, and the other juvenile was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

"To those who choose to exploit public demonstrations to incite violence, attack officers, or create chaos -- know this: we are coming for you. Your actions will not go unanswered," said CHP Southern Division Chief Chris Margaris.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.