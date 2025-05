2 killed in hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles Monday morning.

The incident involving two vehicles happened around 5:11 a.m. at 66th Street and Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect, who was driving one of the cars, fled the scene on foot. Additional details about the collision were not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.