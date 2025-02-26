2 killed in multi-car crash on eastbound 91 Freeway in Yorba Linda; several lanes closed

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a multi-car crash on the 91 Freeway in Yorba Linda, prompting the closure of several eastbound lanes Wednesday morning.

The deadly collision happened around 1 a.m. at Coal Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. At least three cars were involved in the crash, one of which burst into flames in the middle lanes of the freeway.

At one point, all lanes were shut down. By 6 a.m., only the far right and far left lanes were open for drivers.

Additional details about what led up to the crash were not available.