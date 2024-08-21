2 men killed in shooting at South Los Angeles smoke shop

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation was underway after two people were killed in a shooting at a smoke shop in South Los Angeles.

The incident happened before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Figueroa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities say two men were inside the shop when two suspects walked in and shot them several times. The victims, who have not been identified, died at the scene.

Police do not believe the shop was robbed, but say the crime was gang-related.

No arrests have been made yet. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown car.