2 killed in Willowbrook-area shooting; 5 others, including young boy, injured

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were killed and five others - including a young boy - were injured during a shooting Friday near Athens Park in the Willowbrook area, authorities said.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 13200 block of Jarvis Avenue, between Main and San Pedro streets, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

When deputies arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshots wounds. They were rushed to the hospital where they later died.

Deputies learned four other men and one boy were also struck by gunfire and were treated at hospitals for non-life-threatening wounds, according to the sheriff's department.

The age of the boy was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.