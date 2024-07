2 LAPD officers hit by DUI suspect while responding to call in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two Los Angeles police officers were hit by a suspected drunk driver Friday while responding to a call, authorities said.

It happened just before 2 a.m. near Adams Boulevard and Central Avenue in South L.A.

The two officers were inside their patrol vehicle when they were struck, according to police. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was also taken to the hospital and was later arrested on suspicion of DUI.