Men charged in alleged crypto torture case in New York City plead not guilty

John Woeltz and William Duplessie pleaded not guilty Wednesday before the judge who ordered them temporarily held without bail.

John Woeltz and William Duplessie pleaded not guilty Wednesday before the judge who ordered them temporarily held without bail.

John Woeltz and William Duplessie pleaded not guilty Wednesday before the judge who ordered them temporarily held without bail.

John Woeltz and William Duplessie pleaded not guilty Wednesday before the judge who ordered them temporarily held without bail.

NEW YORK -- The two men charged in an alleged kidnapping and torture case in SoHo have pleaded not guilty.

John Woeltz, 37, and William Duplessie, 32, who allegedly tortured a man in a luxe Manhattan townhouse to obtain his Bitcoin password, pleaded not guilty Wednesday before the judge ordered them temporarily held without bail.

Prosecutors say they lured the victim to the townhome where they allegedly beat him and forced him to take drugs.

The man said he was then held captive for 17 days, as the two investors allegedly tormented him with electrical wires, forced him to smoke from a crack pipe and at one point dangled him from a staircase five stories high.

He eventually agreed to hand over his computer password Friday morning, then managed to flee the home as his captors went to retrieve the device. The victim made it onto the street, bloodied and shoeless, according to police.

A search of the townhouse turned up cocaine, a saw, chicken wire, body armor, night vision goggles, ammunition and Polaroid photos of the victim with a gun pointed to his head, according to prosecutors.

Woeltz and Duplessie face charges of kidnapping, assault and unlawful imprisonment.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

