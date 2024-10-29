2 convicted in armed robbery of Secret Service agent in Tustin on night of Biden's LA fundraiser

Tustin Police announced the arrests of three men accused of robbing a U.S. Secret Service agent at gunpoint last month.

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were convicted Monday for the robbery of a Secret Service agent in Tustin in June.

Jamonte Fitzgerald Johnson, 32, was convicted of robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon, with jurors also finding true sentencing enhancements for the personal use of a firearm. Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 22.

Co-defendant Eshon Dwayne Dodson, 21, was convicted of robbery with a sentencing enhancement for being armed with a gun in the commission of a robbery. Dodson is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 10.

Bertran Claude Bell, 38, pleaded guilty in August to robbery with a sentencing enhancement for being armed with a gun in the commission of a felony and was sentenced to six years in prison. He accepted a plea deal from Orange County Superior Court Judge William Scott Zidbeck.

Bell has a prior conviction for attempted robbery in December 2004.

Tustin police responded to Stratus Lane and West Wind Drive at about 9:35 p.m. June 15 to reports of six gunshots, prosecutors said in court papers.

When officers arrived the victim identified himself as a Secret Service agent and pointed to a gun one of the suspects dropped, prosecutors said.

The agent told police he was driving his department-issued vehicle to his home in Tustin after working at a fundraiser for President Joe Biden in Los Angeles that former President Barack Obama attended.

When the agent got home at about 9:30 p.m. and was walking to his door he was confronted by robbers, prosecutors said.

A car pulled up, one of the suspects jumped out, ran over to the victim and at gunpoint demanded, "Give me your bag," referring to a laptop computer he was carrying, prosecutors said.

The agent demanded the suspects get out of the vehicle but they did not respond, prosecutors said. When a second suspect got out of the car the agent fired seven rounds toward the vehicle because he feared the suspect was armed.

The suspects drove away with the agent's cell phone, radio, radio holster, lapel pins, flashlight, gun magazines and other goods.

Police were able to use a feature on iPhones to track the suspects and found the phone at Jamboree and Walnut Avenue, prosecutors said. Investigators found other goods such as the radio and flashlight nearby.

Authorities were able to get a DNA match from the dropped gun linking Johnson to the robbery, prosecutors alleged.

Prosecutors said Dodson was the driver and Johnson was a front-seat passenger who got out of the car and robbed the agent, Tustin Police Sgt. Ryan Newton said. The agent managed to draw his service revolver and fire at Bell, who "was apparently struck by the victim's gunfire," Newton said.