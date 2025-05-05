2 men dead after multi-vehicle crash in Westlake District; driver arrested, police say

Four other people, including the suspected drunk driver, were injured and taken to the hospital.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men are dead and four other people are hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash involving a suspected drunk driver in the Westlake District on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said four vehicles were involved in the crash at the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Union Avenue just before 1 p.m.

The four patients in the hospital, including the at-fault driver, are expected to survive, according to LAFD. The two men who died had to be extricated from their vehicle before being taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The witness said she saw the driver run a red light and make a turn onto Olympic and then Union before ramming into the cars behind her. Then, she said the at-fault driver was taken down by police after trying to flee.

"He jumped out, he tried to flee, he left the passenger in the car injured," said the witness, Tonette. "As I was sitting there, I was praying to God that they did not hit me as I saw all the cars shattering everywhere."

The suspect was arrested for possible DUI. His name was not immediately released.