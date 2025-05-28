Science lab incident at South LA middle school triggers hazmat response

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, two students were working in the lab when some sort of chemical incident occurred.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least eight people were treated Wednesday morning following a science lab incident at a middle school in South Los Angeles.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at George Washington Carver Middle School in the South Park area.

A hazardous materials team responded to the scene, and the fire department later confirmed no hazardous chemicals were found.

There were eight patients involved, including the two students, all of whom were listed in fair condition.

It's unclear what exactly occurred in the science lab. The incident remains under investigation.