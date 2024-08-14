2.2 million illegal cannabis packages seized in LA, many marketed as children's candy

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than 2.2 million packages of illegal cannabis were seized during a sting operation in the Toy District of Los Angeles.

Many of the packages resembled popular food and candy brands that could appeal to children, including Twinkies and Sweet Tarts, according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.

The operation focused on eleven storefronts selling items with a forged California seal, making it look like it was legal and "undermining the safety and integrity of the state's regulated cannabis industry," the governor's office added.

The operation was led by the Unified Cannabis Enforcement Taskforce, which also recently announced that it had seized more than $120 million in illegal cannabis since January.