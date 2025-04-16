2 Mongols Motorcycle Club members charged in brutal killing of rival gang member at Ontario bar

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A member of the Mongols Motorcycle Club was arrested Tuesday and charged alongside another Mongols member in connection with the assault and killing of a rival motorcycle gang member at a San Bernardino County bar last month, the Department of Justice announced.

Clifford Michael Lavoy, 51, a.k.a. "Buckshot," of Montclair, was arrested on a federal criminal complaint that charges him with assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering. Julian Pulido, 35, a.k.a. "Juls," of Upland is charged via the same federal complaint with murder in aid of racketeering.

Lavoy appeared in a Riverside federal court where a judge ordered him jailed without bond, according to the Department of Justice. He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 6.

Pulido is in state custody, charged in San Bernardino County Superior Court with murder. He is expected to make his initial appearance in Riverside federal court in the coming weeks.

According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, during the early morning hours of March 4, Pulido and Lavoy violently attacked the victim, a member of the Vagos, a rival motorcycle gang, at a bar in Ontario. Inside the bar, the defendants confronted the victim, argued with him and told the victim that he needed to show respect to them as Mongols members.

The victim was overpowered, choked and punched in the face, causing injuries to the head, neck and face, and when he tried to run out of the bar, Pulido allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times in the back, the criminal complaint says.

The victim died at the scene.

Pulido then led law enforcement on a nine-hour chase across five counties before crashing into a ditch near Lost Hills in Kern County and being taken into custody, according to the complaint.

If convicted, Pulido would face a mandatory minimum sentence of life in federal prison and Lavoy would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.