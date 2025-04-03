2 Pasadena Police Department lieutenants file claims accusing chief of sexual harassment

PASADENA, Calif. (CNS) -- Two Pasadena Police Department lieutenants filed legal claims Wednesday alleging sexual harassment and inappropriate comments by Chief Eugene Harris.

The claims by Lts. Keith Gomez and Monica Cuellar were announced during a news conference outside the Pasadena Police Department headquarters. The married couple join others in the department who previously filed their own claims. Legal claims are possible forerunners of lawsuits.

The claims allege that Harris asked Cuellar about her sex life and made comments about her having sex with her husband. The claims further contend that Harris told Cuellar and a deputy chief that he was sodomized.

In addition, a woman spent time alone in Harris' office, where the chief had a Murphy bed that was installed to resemble a cabinet, the claims state.

Harris issued a statement Wednesday regarding the claims.

"I understand these allegations will be reviewed and fully welcome that process," Harris said. "I remain committed to transparency, accountability and service and I trust the truth will come to light."

In addition, a Pasadena spokeswoman said in a separate statement that the city is reviewing the claims.

"The city takes all allegations of misconduct seriously," the statement read. "The city will follow all proper procedures to process the claim with full information. The allegations will be addressed through the appropriate legal process, not through the media."