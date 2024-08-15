2 people found dead in Irvine hotel room, police say

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people described as "elderly" were found dead in a hotel room in Irvine Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to the Irvine Police Department, officers responded to the Marriott hotel in the 7900 block of Irvine Center Drive after receiving a "medical aid" call.

The bodies were found inside a room, though further details have not been released.

It's unclear how they died.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.