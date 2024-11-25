Small plane crashes near Fullerton airport, sending 2 to hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital after a small plane crash-landed near the Fullerton airport.

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A single-engine plane crash-landed near Fullerton airport, smashing into a tree on the ground and sustaining heavy damage to the cabin area.

Firefighters transported two patients from the scene but details on their conditions were not immediately available. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash was reported just before 2 p.m. to the east of Fullerton Municipal Airport, in the area of N. Gilbert Street and Artesia Avenue.

The wreckage of the plane was upright at the scene and partially wrapped around a tree next to a commercial building. While the cockpit appeared seriously damaged, it wasn't clear if any of that was caused by the crash itself or by firefighters cutting open the cockpit to extricate the occupants.

FAA records indicate the aircraft is a single-engine Mooney M20F built in 1969.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.

