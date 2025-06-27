Man shot to death in suspected carjacking in South Los Angeles, authorities say

Two people were shot, one fatally, during a suspected carjacking in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The deadly incident unfolded around 11:40 p.m. Thursday near Compton Avenue and East 91st Street in the Florence-Graham neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives believe two individuals approached the two victims on foot as they were seated in a car with the intention of robbing or possibly carjacking them. A struggle ensued and one of the suspects shot the victims.

A 27-year-old man died at the scene. The second victim sustained two gunshot wounds but was said to be in stable condition.

During the struggle, a second vehicle pulled up to potentially help the victims, and the two suspects carjacked the good Samaritans, authorities said.

No arrests have been made.