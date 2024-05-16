2 suspects in custody after reportedly jumping on train car at Metro station in DTLA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning after police responded to a disturbance at a Metro station in downtown Los Angeles.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. at the Historic Broadway Station at 2nd Street and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say at least one person was on top of a train car when they arrived.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as officers brought the suspects out from the underground station. One of the suspects appeared to have sustained some sort of injury, but no other injuries were reported.

Train service resumed shortly after. Additional details were not available.

This comes as the transit system deals with violent incidents, including a deadly stabbing, on its buses and trains.