2 wildfires merge into 20-acre blaze in Aguanga, prompting response from IE firefighters

AGUANGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two separate wildfires merged into a 20-acre fire Wednesday afternoon in the community of Aguanga, threatening structures and prompting a response from Riverside County firefighters.

The two blazes were reported at 12:35 p.m. -- the first in the area of Riverdale Drive and Highway 371, the second about three-quarters of a mile to the south at Bradford Road and Gelding Way -- according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said that multiple engine and hand crews from the county and surrounding agencies were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a rapid rate at the larger brusher along Riverdale.

The second fire at Bradford was a slow-mover, burning a couple acres before firefighters began establishing tentative containment lines.

There were no immediate reports of confirmed injuries or structure damage.

Four Cal Fire air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters initiated runs on the larger fire at 1:10 p.m. However, the flames continued progressing in the direction of Cahuilla Creek Motocross and the Cahuilla Casino Hotel, both south of Highway 371, about 1.5 miles to the east of the brusher.

The causes of the two fires were not immediately known.