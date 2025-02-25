$200M proposal aims to transform defunct Riverside Golf Course into outdoor sports destination

The $200 million proposal would turn the dormant Riverside Golf Course into an outdoor sports center for rafting, surfing and more.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- For nearly two decades, the Riverside Golf Course has sat dormant, its once-manicured fairways overrun with weeds. Now, the city is looking to transform the 126-acre property into an a town center and an outdoor adventure destination.

Riverside City Manager Mike Futrell said the plan, which is part of the city's Northside Specific Plan, aims to create a mixed-use space that blends recreation, retail and hospitality.

"Our vision is a vibrant area that would include a grocery store, high-end retail, a hotel, but also large outdoor activities and amenities that the community can enjoy," Futrell said.

The largest component of the project is the Riverside Adventure Center, an 85-acre public park with hiking and bike trails along with an action-sports facility.

"It is going to bring whitewater rafting, surfing, boogie boarding all kinds of exciting adventure activities to the Northside," said Mayor Pro Tem Sean Mill.

The proposed $200 million project will be privately funded, with no cost to taxpayers. The city plans to sell the land to developers at market rate.

"The way this is structured currently, it will cost the city nothing," said Futrell. "This is a pure private development."

Adrenaline Sports Resorts (ASR) is set to lead the development if the Riverside City Council approves negotiations. The company will have six months to submit a detailed proposal. One goal would be to have the Riverside Adventure Center up and running by June 2027, and offer it up as a site for one of the world's biggest sporting events.

"The Olympics would be the cherry on top, and we think it is absolutely going to be Olympic-quality," said Futrell. "But it is a long-term investment in sports and opportunity for local athletes and local residents."

While it will cost visitors to enjoy Riverside Adventure Center's main amenities, residents will be given a discount.

The City Council is expected to meet at City Hall on Tuesday to vote on the agreement with ASR.