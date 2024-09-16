2024 Emmys: Outstanding Comedy, Outstanding Drama & more | See full list of winners

FX's "The Bear" snagged 23 nominations at the Emmys and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who's also starring in the upcoming "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" film, says the "beautiful and rare" show was an honor to be a part of.

LOS ANGELES -- Television's biggest night is here! We'll soon find out the winners of the 76th Emmy Awards. Follow along as we share who won at the Emmys.

LIVE BLOG: Latest updates from the Emmys on ABC

Emmy nominations 2024: Full list

This list will be updated in real-time during the award ceremony, with winners bolded below

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Palm Royale"

"Reservation Dogs"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear "

" D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"

Jeremy Allen White accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "The Bear" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Maya Rudolph, "Loot"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, "The Bear"

Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"

Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"

Liza Colon-Zayas accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "The Bear" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary" -- Randall Einhorn for "Party"

"The Bear" -- Christopher Storer for "Fishes"

"The Bear" -- Ramy Youssef for "Honeydew"

"The Gentlemen" -- Guy Ritchie for "Refined Aggression"

"Hacks" -- Lucia Aniello for "Bulletproof"

"The Ms. Pat Show," -- Mary Lou Belli for "I'm the Pappy"

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary" for "Career Day" -- Quinta Brunson

"The Bear" for "Fishes" -- Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo

"Girls5eva" for "Orlando" -- Meredith Scardino and Sam Means

"Hacks" for "Bulletproof" -- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky

"The Other Two" for "Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good" -- Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider

"What We Do In The Shadows" for "Pride Parade" -- Jake Bender and Zach Dunn

Outstanding Drama Series

"The Crown"

"Fallout"

"The Gilded Age"

"The Morning Show"

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

"Sh ō gun"

"Slow Horses"

"3 Body Problem"

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Idris Elba, "Hijack"

Donald Glover, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

Walton Goggins, "Fallout"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Sh ō gun"

Dominic West, "The Crown"

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"

Maya Erskine, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

Anna Sawai, "Sh ō gun"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, "Sh ō gun"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"

Takehiro Hira, "Sh ō gun"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Christine Baranski, "The Gilded Age"

Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"

Lesley Manville, "The Crown"

Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"

Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

"The Crown" -- Stephen Daldry for "Sleep, Dearie Sleep"

"The Morning Show" -- Stephen Daldry for "The Overview Effect"

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith" -- Hiro Murai for "First Date"

"Sh ō gun" -- Frederick E.O. Toye for "Crimson Sky"

"Slow Horses" -- Saul Metzstein for "Strange Games"

"Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" -- Salli Richardson-Whitfield for "Beat L.A."

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

"The Crown" for "Ritz" -- Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare

"Fallout" for "The End" -- Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" for "First Date" -- Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover

"Sh ō gun" for "Anjin" -- Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks

"Sh ō gun" for "Crimson Sky" -- Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente

"Slow Horses" for "Negotiating With Tigers" -- Will Smith

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

"Baby Reindeer"

"Fargo"

"Lessons in Chemistry"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country"

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

Jon Hamm, "Fargo"

Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Juno Temple, "Fargo

Sofia Vergara, "Griselda"

Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers"

Robert Downey Jr., "The Sympathizer"

Tom Goodman-Hill, "Baby Reindeer"

John Hawkes, "True Detective: Night Country"

Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"

Lewis Pullman, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"

Lily Gladstone, "Under the Bridge"

Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"

Aja Naomi King, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Nava Mau, "Baby Reindeer"

Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

"Baby Reindeer" -- Weronika Tofilska for "Episode 4"

"Fargo" -- Noah Hawley for "The Tragedy of the Commons"

"Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" -- Gus Van Sant for "Pilot"

"Lessons in Chemistry" -- Millicent Shelton for "Poirot"

"Ripley" -- Steven Zaillian

"True Detective: Night Country" -- Issa López

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

"Baby Reindeer" -- Richard Gadd

"Black Mirror" for "Joan Is Awful" -- Charlie Brooker

"Fargo" for "The Tragedy Of The Commons" -- Noah Hawley

"Fellow Travelers" for "You're Wonderful" -- Ron Nyswaner

"Ripley" -- Steven Zaillian

"True Detective: Night Country" for "Part 6" -- Issa López

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Traitors"

"The Voice"

Outstanding Talk Series

"The Daily Show"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

"Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

"Alex Edelman: Just For Us" -- Alex Edelman, Written by

"Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees" -- Jacqueline Novak, Written by

"John Early: Now More Than Ever" -- John Early, Written by

"Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool" -- Mike Birbiglia, Written by

"The Oscars" -- Jamie Abrahams, Written by; Rory Albanese, Written by; Amberia Allen, Written by; Tony Barbieri, Written by; Jonathan Bines, Written by; Joelle Boucai, Written byBryan Cook, Written by; Blaire Erskine, Written by; Devin Field, Written by; Gary Greenberg, Written by; Josh Halloway, Written by; Eric Immerman, Written by; Jesse Joyce, Written by; Jimmy Kimmel, Written by; Carol Leifer, Written by; Jon Macks, Written by; Mitch Marchand, Written by; Gregory Martin, Written by; Jesse McLaren, Written by; Molly McNearney, Written by; Keaton Patti, Written by; Danny Ricker, Written by; Louis Virtel, Written by; Troy Walker, Written by

