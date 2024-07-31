2024 Rose Parade, Rose Bowl Game generated $245 million in economic impact, report says

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- This year's Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game brought nearly a quarter of a billion dollars the local economy.

The parade and college football game supported the equivalent of 2,166 full-year jobs and generated an estimated $35.7 million in tax revenue, according to a report produced by tournament officials and partner organizations, including the city of Pasadena and the Rose Bowl Stadium.

The report also showed that local residents spent an estimated $70 million related to the events, with many attendees of the parade and game also visiting downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Santa Monica, Disneyland and Universal Studios.

"In addition to the economic benefits, thousands of spectators extended their visits, exploring local attractions from beaches to theme parks, further amplifying the financial impact,'' Pasadena Tournament of Roses officials said in a statement. "Local businesses, from hotels to restaurants and retailers, have reaped significant rewards from these events, echoing the long-held sentiments about the positive impacts of hosting such events.''

Officials said about 700,000 people watched the parade in Pasadena, while 83,928 people attended the game, where the Michigan Wolverines beat the Alabama Crimson Tide, 27-20.

The 136th Rose Parade will be held on Jan. 1, 2025, followed by the college football playoff quarterfinal at the 111th Rose Bowl Game.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.