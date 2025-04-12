24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Up to 190,000 spectators expected at this year's Long Beach Grand Prix

Saturday, April 12, 2025 12:38AM
The nearly two-mile course will have IndyCar drivers circling the streets around the convention center with 11 turns, ocean views, and massive crowds cheering them on.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Long Beach Grand Prix is revving up for three days of high-octane action starting Friday.

It's the 50th anniversary of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

The nearly two-mile course will have IndyCar drivers circling the streets around the convention center with 11 turns, ocean views, and massive crowds cheering them on.

Drivers say the unique course is a special one.

"I would say, obviously being a street course with all the walls, I mean, that makes it fun and challenging for us as drivers. It kind of raises the intensity a bit," said Colin Braun, an IMSA Weathertech sportscar driver. "We're tracking out right next to the wall, apexing on a wall."

As many as 190,000 spectators are expected this year.

"We started back here in 1975. The event has grown. The city has grown, and now, with 194,000 plus [spectators], we are the second-largest IndyCar race after the Indy 500, and we're expecting a crowd of similar size here this weekend," said Jim Michaelian the CEO/President of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach.

The action-packed weekend will feature six races and fun for the whole family off the track.

"There's also a lot of activity off-track, too, for those who aren't real hardcore fans," Michaelian said. "We've got a concert with Foreigner on Saturday night. We have a huge lifestyle expo. There's a food truck village, a kid's zone -- there's plenty of things for people to do off-track, too."

Fans can also say "Hi" to their favorite drivers at meet-and-greets.

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach 2025 schedule and tickets

The gates open at 7:30 a.m. each day

The WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is Saturday at 2 p.m.

Sunday's IndyCar series will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets to the event are still available. General admission tickets for Friday are $54, $101 on Saturday, and $107 on Sunday. A three-day general admission ticket is $143

Local officials say Long Beach residents should prepare for traffic in the area. With so many spectators expected, attendees are encouraged to get dropped off or use public transit.

