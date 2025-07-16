Glendale Cruise Night celebrates 30th year Saturday with Elvis, Elton John and Tom Petty tributes

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Glendale will buzz with excitement Saturday night as hundreds of classic cars line up for one of the city's biggest traditions.

The 30th annual Glendale Cruise Night is set to return on July 19 along Brand Blvd.

Entertainment coordinator Brian Beirne said the night will get underway at 5:30 p.m., with festivities going until 10:30 p.m.

More than 300 classic cars will be on display, all from 1985 or earlier, along with motorcycles, modified imports and other exotic automobiles.

Beirne said the event draws around 35,000 people of all ages from across the country.

"We have a lot of young people that are involved in cars that have gotten into classic cars," he said. "It's not just for people, you know, 50, 60, 70 years old that have an old classic car."

The event, which has more than tripled in size since the first Glendale Cruise Night, also boasts an exciting lineup of tribute performances.

Saturday, entertainer Scot Bruce will channel Elvis across some of his early flipsides.

You'll also hear from Tom Petty tribute band PrettyBreakers, and singer Kenny Metcalf will perform some of Elton John's early hits.

The smoke-free event is free to attend. For details, you can visit GlendaleCruiseNight.com.

"You can't beat family entertainment like this on a beautiful summer night in Southern California," Beirne said.

