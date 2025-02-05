Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Bowen Yang among presenters for 97th Oscars

More stars have been announced as presenters for the 97th Oscars, including Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson and Bowen Yang.

More stars have been announced as presenters for the 97th Oscars, including Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson and Bowen Yang.

More stars have been announced as presenters for the 97th Oscars, including Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson and Bowen Yang.

More stars have been announced as presenters for the 97th Oscars, including Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson and Bowen Yang.

LOS ANGELES -- More stars have been announced to take the stage to present at the 2025 Oscars.

OSCARS 2025: See the full list of Academy Awards nominees

Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb and Bowen Yang were announced as presenters on Tuesday.

It was previously announced that four Academy Award winners are returning to the Oscars stage after winning last year in their respective acting categories - Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone.

Left to right: Robert Downey Jr., Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy pose in the press room at the Oscars on March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the ceremony will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 2 and 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

More presenters and exciting news about the Oscars will be announced in the coming weeks.

March 2 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2025 Oscars live on ABC and Hulu.



Live red carpet coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET 12:30 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars."



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. and will be followed by a special preview of "American Idol."