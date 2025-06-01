$207M Powerball jackpot-winning ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Arleta

A 7-Eleven in Arleta was basking in the glow of a $207 million lottery jackpot after selling a ticket matching all six numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing.

A 7-Eleven in Arleta was basking in the glow of a $207 million lottery jackpot after selling a ticket matching all six numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing.

A 7-Eleven in Arleta was basking in the glow of a $207 million lottery jackpot after selling a ticket matching all six numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing.

A 7-Eleven in Arleta was basking in the glow of a $207 million lottery jackpot after selling a ticket matching all six numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing.

ARLETA, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A 7-Eleven in Arleta was basking in the glow of a $207 million lottery jackpot after selling a ticket matching all six numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing.

The ticket's owner has the option of receiving the $207 million jackpot in 30 installments or a lesser lump sum payment of at least $91.6 million, the California Lottery announced.

Both amounts are before federal taxes.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 1, 29, 37, 56, 68 and the Powerball number was 13.

The drawing was the 15th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The 7-Eleven where the ticket was sold is located at 8960 Woodman Ave., just south of Nordhoff Street.

The store's manager said that the store will get $1 million for the sale.

"It's actually quite unbelievable. I've been working here for a long time, and it's the most exciting thing that's happened in all those years,'' he said.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, were sold in Florida and New Hampshire, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. They are each worth $2 million because the players utilized the Power Play option, where for an additional $1 per play, a ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, is worth $2 million.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The jackpot for Monday's drawing will be $20 million.