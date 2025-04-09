The 25th annual Monterey Park Cherry Blossom Festival

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Monterey Park is bringing a piece of Japan to Southern California! The City of Monterey Park will be hosting the 25th annual Cherry Blossom Festival on April 12-13, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m, in Barnes Park.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is a free event that gives attendees a chance to experience Japanese and Japanese American culture for two days straight.

There will be cultural Japanese dance and martial arts performances. For J-Pop lovers, there will be live performances by Kokoro, City Pop Jam, and local student musical groups.

Car enthusiasts will have their interests sparked with the festival's Itasha exhibition, showcasing sports cars wrapped with anime characters.

The festival will also have a variety of games and crafts for children of all ages. This includes a read-aloud performance by award-winning author/illustrator, Sunny Seki , writer of The Tale of the Lucky Cat.

Japanese cuisine such as chicken teriyaki, spam musubi, and mochi desserts from Little Tokyo's Fugetsu-Do , will be available.

Additional activities will include a Japanese tea ceremony, kimono vendors, ikebana flower arrangement booth, kimekomi doll-making, calligraphy, origami, and much more.

Community booths will provide resources on local health, social, and education services. Free shuttle transportation leaving from Langley Senior Center, Ynez and Repetto elementary schools will be available.

If you would like more information on the Monterey Park Cherry Blossom Festival, click here.