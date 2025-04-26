3 arrested in alleged identity theft ring tied to retail crime scheme, state attorney general says

Felony charges have been lodged against three people allegedly involved in a suspected identity theft mill, where stolen identities were utilized in an organized retail crime scheme.

Felony charges have been lodged against three people allegedly involved in a suspected identity theft mill, where stolen identities were utilized in an organized retail crime scheme.

Felony charges have been lodged against three people allegedly involved in a suspected identity theft mill, where stolen identities were utilized in an organized retail crime scheme.

Felony charges have been lodged against three people allegedly involved in a suspected identity theft mill, where stolen identities were utilized in an organized retail crime scheme.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Felony charges have been lodged against three people allegedly involved in a suspected identity theft mill, where stolen identities were utilized in an organized retail crime scheme, officials announced Friday in Los Angeles.

Anthony Limas, Johnny Nicklas and Steve Randy Nicklas -- ages and hometowns unavailable -- face 34 counts, including organized retail theft, grand theft and identity theft of 13 victims, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

The suspects allegedly applied for store credit cards using stolen identities, then used those credit lines to purchase merchandise with no intention to pay the credit back, Bonta said at a news conference in downtown Los Angeles.

The thefts were carried out in Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties, and elsewhere, officials said.

"I am committed to using the full force of the California Department of Justice to fight organized retail crime both in the field and in the courtroom," the AG said in a statement. "This was not a one-off shoplifting offense, it was a malicious, coordinated scheme. These crimes hurt our businesses and pose a serious threat to our communities."

Bonta said that from March 2023 to July 2023, the defendants allegedly obtained over $100,000 worth of merchandise from high-end stores and Harbor Freight retailers. The investigation began with a referral from a Signet Jewelers corporate fraud investigator, authorities said.