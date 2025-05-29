Lancaster rollover crash sends 4 to hospital; several children believed to be injured

Authorities are investigating a rollover crash in Lancaster that sent at least four people to the hospital. Three of those victims are believed to be children.

Authorities are investigating a rollover crash in Lancaster that sent at least four people to the hospital. Three of those victims are believed to be children.

Authorities are investigating a rollover crash in Lancaster that sent at least four people to the hospital. Three of those victims are believed to be children.

Authorities are investigating a rollover crash in Lancaster that sent at least four people to the hospital. Three of those victims are believed to be children.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating a rollover crash in Lancaster that sent at least four people to the hospital.

It happened along Palmdale Boulevard and Longview Road.

Details are limited, but according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, four people were airlifted to a local hospital.

Three of those patients are believed to be children though their conditions are unknown. Eyewitness News is working to get more details from authorities.

It's unclear what caused the crash. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Longview Road remain closed.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.