The three men were in a six-person hiking group when they jumped into the water and never resurfaced.

3 hikers found dead after jumping into water in Soda Springs identified; 2 were from LA

The three men were in a six-person hiking group when they jumped into the water and never resurfaced.

The three men were in a six-person hiking group when they jumped into the water and never resurfaced.

The three men were in a six-person hiking group when they jumped into the water and never resurfaced.

The three men were in a six-person hiking group when they jumped into the water and never resurfaced.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Two of the three men whose bodies were recovered Sunday after they jumped into the water while hiking in Soda Springs were from Los Angeles, authorities said.

Matthew Schoenecker, 50, and Valentine Creus, 59, went into the water last week near Rattlesnake Falls and never resurfaced. The third man was identified as Matthew Anthony, 44, of New York City.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the three men were in a six-person hiking group when they jumped into water.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the bodies of the three men have been recovered," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post Sunday morning. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to their families, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss."

The sheriff's office said due to the area's challenging terrain, a California Highway Patrol helicopter was used to evacuate the remaining hikers after the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.