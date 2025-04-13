3 people hospitalized after stabbing rampage in Reseda

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were hospitalized following a stabbing in Reseda on Saturday.

Police say one of the victims is in critical condition while the other two are in stable condition.

The stabbing reportedly happened at an apartment complex near Kittridge Street and Darby Avenue shortly after 4 p.m.

Police said they have one person in custody. The suspect was described as being in his late 20s.

They are still investigating a motive for the attack.

No further details were immediately known.