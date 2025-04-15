2 teens, woman hospitalized after triple shooting in Exposition Park, LAPD searches for gunmen

Los Angeles police are investigating a triple shooting near Vermont Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in South L.A.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were hospitalized Monday following a shooting in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles.

Officers responded to the scene near Vermont Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just after 4 p.m. regarding shots fired, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD described two of the victims as 16-year-old teenage boys and the third victim as a woman in her 50s. All three were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The teens were said to be in stable condition while the woman remains in critical condition, LAPD said.

Police described the suspects as being two teens between the ages of 15 and 18 years old. They said the suspects approached the victims on foot and opened fire on them.

Investigators are looking into a motive for the shooting. No further details were immediately known.