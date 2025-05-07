3 Santa Ana High School students stabbed near campus; 1 in critical condition

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after three Santa Ana High School students were stabbed Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the end of the school day near the campus and Heninger Elementary School.

Details are limited, but according to the Santa Ana Police Department, one of the victims is in critical condition while the other two remain stable.

It's unclear what led to the stabbing, but the Santa Ana Unified School District told Eyewitness News the incident may have been gang related.

"Please be assured that there is no immediate threat to the school or surrounding area," read a message from the district sent to parents. "The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority."

Information on a suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

Meanwhile, all after school activities were canceled for the day. The district said crisis counselors will be available Thursday to help any students.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.