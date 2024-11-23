24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
3-story home on Tujunga hillside erupts in flames, partially collapses

Saturday, November 23, 2024 3:51PM
TUJUNGA (CNS) -- Firefighters Saturday knocked down a fire at a three- story hillside home in Tujunga that sustained a partial collapse, with a full collapse anticipated, authorities said.

Firefighters dispatched at 4:50 a.m. to 9473 N. Reverie Road had the blaze out within an hour and 40 minutes of their arrival, Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Firefighters had difficulty reaching all areas of the fire due to the terrain. No injuries were reported.

"The overhaul operation will continue through the morning as the access to all sides is limited," said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

