300 motorcyclists come together for Ventura Co. bike ride in honor of fallen hero, first responders

"Sgt. Helus was a hero for his heroic efforts. He saved the lives of over 200 patrons that night, so we do this every year to honor him and all those people that protect and serve," the founder said.

"Sgt. Helus was a hero for his heroic efforts. He saved the lives of over 200 patrons that night, so we do this every year to honor him and all those people that protect and serve," the founder said.

"Sgt. Helus was a hero for his heroic efforts. He saved the lives of over 200 patrons that night, so we do this every year to honor him and all those people that protect and serve," the founder said.

"Sgt. Helus was a hero for his heroic efforts. He saved the lives of over 200 patrons that night, so we do this every year to honor him and all those people that protect and serve," the founder said.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Over 300 motorcycle riders turned out in Ventura County on Saturday for a massive ride honoring a fallen hero from the 2018 Borderline mass shooting.

The 10th-annual Sgt. Ron Helus Ride for the Blue event honors the brave first responders of Ventura County.

"All the men and women that protect and serve the communities across this great nation go to work every day knowing they may not show up to their families at the end of their shift, so it's really important to honor and show support for those people that protect and serve the communities," said John Short III, the founder of the event.

The ride was renamed in 2019 after fallen Sgt. Ron Helus -- the Ventura County sheriff's deputy who gave his life protecting others during the 2018 Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting.

"He'd say, 'I was just doing my job that night,' but he literally would be so humbled, and he would be so honored, to actually have this in his name," said Karen Helus, Sgt. Ron Helus' wife.

"Sgt. Helus was a hero for his heroic efforts. He saved the lives of over 200 patrons that night, so we do this every year to honor him and all those people that protect and serve," Short said.

Over 300 riders from over 50 cities across California and three other states came together to thank our local heroes.

The Thousand Oaks Police Department was one of nine stops along the route. Video from the event shows hundreds of riders getting off their bikes, thanking first responders, then continuing their way across Ventura County.

The money raised from the event benefits the Ventura County Community Foundation, as well as wellness, support, and resiliency training for first responders throughout the county.

"This is a charity event for the mental health of first responders, and that's real critical," said Tom Ohmer, a veteran and retired first responder who participated in the ride.

"The number of suicides that we have, not only in our first responder world, but in our military family as well, are really in need of help, and so having the community come together to support resiliency training for our first responders so they can be the best version of themselves out there is the most important," said Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff.