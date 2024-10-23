$300M JUUL class action lawsuit begins sending payments

Payouts have begun being sent in a class action against JUUL, an e-cigarette company.

Juul users have started receiving payments from a $300 million class action lawsuit settlement.

One suit was for unlawful marketing to minors and that customers would have paid less money if more information about the addictiveness would have been provided.

Juul customers have said they're getting from a couple hundred dollars to upwards of $9,000.

Payouts were based, in part, on how many receipts Juul customers could show.

The deadline for submitting claims has already passed.

A court has not decided whether anyone violated any laws.

