3.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Ontario area, USGS says

A preliminary 3.1-magnitude earthquake rattled the Ontario area Tuesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The small quake struck just before 1 p.m. at a depth of about three miles.

No damage or injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.