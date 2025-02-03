31st Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival celebrates the Year of the Snake

The festival took place on Alhambra's Main Street, where attendees checked out dazzling performances, savored street food and shopped for treasures.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival, an enduring annual tradition celebrating the rich Asian heritage of the San Gabriel Valley, will celebrate its 31st anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located in Alhambra, "the gateway to the San Gabriel Valley," this milestone event invites the community to revel in festivities heralding the Year of the Snake. The event will take place on Main Street in Alhambra between First and Fourth Streets.

Rooted in the cultural heritage of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, the Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival extends a warm welcome to attendees of all backgrounds, providing an immersive all-day experience.

Anticipate an array of cultural performances, live art, cooking demonstrations, Augmented Reality experiences, and more.

The festival will include Artisan Alley, which features handcrafted goods, and a "Kids Zone."

Discover the full spectrum of what the 2025 Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival has to offer by visiting alhambralunarnewyear.com.