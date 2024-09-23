Preliminary 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Lennox area, USGS says
ByABC7.com staff
Monday, September 23, 2024 12:15PM
A 3.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Los Angeles, centered in the Lennox area near Inglewood and LAX, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A preliminary 3.2-magnitude earthquake rattled the Lennox area near Inglewood and LAX Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The small quake struck just before 4:50 a.m. at a depth of about eight miles.
No damage or injuries were reported.
