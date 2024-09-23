WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Preliminary 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Lennox area, USGS says

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, September 23, 2024 12:15PM
3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Lennox area, USGS says
A 3.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Los Angeles, centered in the Lennox area near Inglewood and LAX, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A preliminary 3.2-magnitude earthquake rattled the Lennox area near Inglewood and LAX Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The small quake struck just before 4:50 a.m. at a depth of about eight miles.

No damage or injuries were reported.

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW